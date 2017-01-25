Dropcam's Greg Duffy finds new home at Apple

Up Next Amazon could start dropping off packages inside your home

Enlarge Image Tyler Lizenby/CNET

Dropcam co-founder Greg Duffy has taken a job at Apple, according to a report today by The Information.

Google/Alphabet's smart home brand, Nest, purchased DIY security camera company Dropcam for $555 million in June 2014. Following the purchase, Dropcam co-founders Greg Duffy and Aamir Virani took positions at Nest to continue working on cameras.

Duffy left Nest in February 2015 and briefly joined its parent company Google as an "Entrepreneur in Residence." Now, a report claims he has accepted a position at Apple, although specific details have not yet been disclosed.

Dropcam was one of the first startups to make home security widely accessible through a straightforward mobile app where customers could watch live video streams and receive alerts. Its cameras, too, were easy to install and smartly designed. Today's Nest Cam Indoor took a lot of its inspiration from Dropcam's final product, the Dropcam Pro.

While the Dropcam Pro is no longer manufactured and sold, its immediate successor, the Nest Cam Indoor, continues to be one of our top picks for DIY home security cameras.

Apple did not immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.