Dropbox launches Extensions for easier workflows

Dropbox

Dropbox is stepping up its game.

On Tuesday the company rolled out Dropbox Extensions -- a series of new integrations -- to help users navigate easier workflows within the platform. The new tool should be available for everyone Nov. 27.

Dropbox has partnered with Adobe, Autodesk, DocuSign, Vimeo, airSlate, HelloSign, Nitro, Smallpdf and Pixlr to make the new tool.

With the extensions, you can take a contract from first draft to final PDF to signature without the need to upload, download or scan anything. Then you can send the signed contract to someone else directly from the Dropbox file, according to the company's blog post.

You can also annotate or edit videos and images in Dropbox for real-time feedback. Dropbox automatically saves the updates back to your shared folders to keep your team in sync with the materials.

Dropbox made waves when it launched its storage service in 2008, offering a simple way to upload and save your files in the cloud and synchronize them between your devices.