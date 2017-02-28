Drone hunted by overweight tigers: Trending on YouTube

As you may know by now, I head over to YouTube every week to see what's trending and then post some of my favorites for you to enjoy. I was checking out what's trending this morning and came across some great ones that I think you should watch.

Like every week, there's no theme to this collection of videos, but it just so happens that two of them have to do with cats. How can you lose?

With that said, I need to start off on a sad note. You may have already heard, but actor Bill Paxton passed away Saturday at the age of 61. I remember him most for his roles in "Aliens" and "Titanic," but his onscreen presence was memorable in all his movies even though he rarely played the leading role. The YouTube channel Comicbook.com put together a really nice tribute with a montage of movies he appeared in backed by a nice musical soundtrack.

Next, the folks behind the Kurzgesagt - In a Nutshell channel wonder "Do Robots Deserve Rights?" Maybe you think you already know the answer to this question, but this video discussing what consciousness really is might change your mind.

Now, let's get to the cats. In this one from YouTuber Derek Zimmerman, he shows his cat Charlie looking out the window and "chirping" at the birds outside. Who knows why they do it; either way it's funny.

Finally, this clip from CCTV+ isn't your standard cat video. Instead, it shows chubby Siberian tigers chasing after a drone. They manage to catch it, but I think it's more interesting watching from the drone's point of view as they give chase.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.