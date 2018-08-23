Drone captures first video of remote Amazon tribe

Now here's a clash of cultures. A drone has reportedly captured the first ever video and images of a remote Amazon tribe. The video was released Wednesday by the FUNAI (National Indian Foundation), an official government agency of Brazil.

Shot deep within the Amazon rainforest by members of special expedition, it shows a clearing created by felled trees. At least one figure walks across the field of vision as well, perhaps holding a tool.

The FUNAI team has found other evidence of handmade tools and other equipment on the expedition. Examples include stone axes and wooden river boats carved from hollowed trees.