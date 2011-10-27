Droid Razr preorders begin Oct. 27

If you've been itching to get a Motorola Razr back in your pocket, your wait is almost over. Starting tomorrow, Moto's new
Top attractions on the Android 2.3.5 device include a 4.3-inch Super AMOLED Advanced display, a dual-core 1.2GHz TI processor, 16GB of internal memory, a preinstalled 16GB microSD card, support for Verizon's 4G LTE network, HDMI out, Bluetooth 4.0, Moto's Webtop app, Wi-Fi, and an 8-megapixel rear camera with 1080p HD video capture.
The Droid Razr is $299.99 with a new two-year customer agreement. Preorders will begin 5 a.m. PT with devices shipping no later than November 10.
