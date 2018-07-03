Dreamcast classics Shenmue and Shenmue 2 get remasters Aug. 21

You'll be able to relive the Sega Dreamcast-era epic Shenmue next month, in beautiful modern high definition.

Sega's remaster of Shenmue and Shenmue 2 will be released on Aug. 21. It's an HD remake of the original two games bundled together for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. You can preorder it now on sites like Amazon or Best Buy for $30, £30 or AU$50, or download it for PC for $27.

The original Shenmue was released in 1999 for the Sega Dreamcast, followed by Shenmue 2 in 2001. The Shenmue project was the brainchild of renowned game designer Yu Suzuki and is estimated to have cost $70 million to make. Despite the vast budget, the Shenmue series died along with the Dreamcast and the story never saw its conclusion.

But decades later fans haven't forgotten about Shenmue. In 2015, Sony announced that Shenmue 3 would be coming to the PS4. Game designer Yu Suzuki launched a Kickstarter campaign for the game, which soared past its goal of $2 million hours after launch (making over $6 million in total). Shenmue 3 is now slated for 2019.

An entire decade ago, CNET hoped that Sega would bring back the Shenmue series. With the remake of the originals coming this year and the new installment coming next, it seems like we (and countless other fans) are finally getting our wish.