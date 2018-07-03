Drake promotion on Spotify goes too far, users demand refunds

Spotify thinks Drake is the answer to everything. But people are done having the singer shoved in their face.

Excessive promotion of the singer on the music streaming platform -- even on ad-free accounts -- has people fuming and demanding for a refund, Billboard reported Monday.

Drake was so prominently featured in promotion for his new album Scorpion, his photos even appeared on playlists that didn't feature his work. It's the first time an artist has taken over multiple Spotify playlists on the same day, Billboard added citing an unnamed source.

The promo is working: Drake's newest album was streamed over 10 million times every hour last weekend, according to Spotify.

Spotify users naturally took to Twitter to voice their opinions...

Spotify: YOU WILL LISTEN TO DRAKE AND YOU WILL LIKE IT.



Me: But I want to....



Spotify: DRAKE. pic.twitter.com/xdxcej6bB5 — Dani Deahl (@danideahl) June 29, 2018

Spotify: hey, we make playlists catered to your unique tastes.

Spotify user: listens to 18 hours of Mongolian throat singing, Icelandic drumming bands and a peruvian death metal band.

Spotify: pls listen to drake — Spochadóir. (@creamygoodness_) July 1, 2018

Me: I'm looking for some good music..



Spotify: How about Drake?



Me: Eh.. Kinda in the mood for something else..



Spotify: Ok, so Drake?



Me: No, listen I just..



Spotify: DRRRAAAKKKEEEEE pic.twitter.com/N4T7eqCwFA — tanner 🧢 (@tanncap) June 29, 2018

And release their frustration.

Premium user here: My home screen is full of Drake who I don't give a damn about I'm not paying for that promotion s**t & I just realized that its extremely hard to communicate with Spotify support apparently spotify doesn't care to have satisfied customers @SpotifyCares #Spotify — George Fox▲ (@Black_Foxter) July 1, 2018

How do I block Drake from Spotify? pic.twitter.com/ALmfBmbhKr — Lui (@LetLouieLive) July 1, 2018

I did not sign up to Spotify to have Drake shoved in my face. Okay thanks bye. pic.twitter.com/7eRIfSH6k3 — James (@OttLepland) June 29, 2018

People began requesting for a refund, believing the Drake spam to be considered advertisement -- something they paid to use the service without.

Hey @Spotify and @SpotifyCares you should refund all the premium users this month after the Drake shit. That wasn't promotion that ass fucking advertising and I pay for no ads. Fucking ridiculous. — Mr. Lonely (@AustinFlowerBoy) July 2, 2018

Everyone be starting their 3-Month free trial with @AppleMusic right about now #scorpion



I want a refund @Spotify — Taha Sattar (@sattartaha) June 29, 2018

.@Spotify when you pay for premium membership you pay for no advertising. This ‘drake spam’ is advertising. Can us paid users expect any kind of refund? — Kieran Hemming (@KieranHemming) July 2, 2018

If you have an extra 20 mins and you pay for Spotify premium, you can email their support and ask for a refund for this month because of all the Drake spam. That was advertisement and you paid for no ads! — Maddy Mo (@maddymorzenti) July 2, 2018

@Spotify I pay for premium which is presented as ad free... yet I’m getting blown up w Drake ads. I want a refund. — Robert Baldwin (@the_realbobbyb) July 2, 2018

The company has yet to respond to a request for comment, but users have claimed they received a refund from Spotify after complaining about the issue.

Spotify will refund you, if you see a lot of Drake on the app pic.twitter.com/6sHqNzjpzg — dudey (@notkaranarora) July 2, 2018

