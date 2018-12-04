Apple crowns its best apps of 2018

Epic Games

Apple named its favorite apps for 2018.

Donut Country and Gorogoa, both games published by Ananpurna Interactive, were chosen as the best iPhone and iPad games of the year by editors at the consumer technology giant. Procreate Pocket, a drawing app by Savage Interactive, and Froggipedia, a biology app by Designmate, were chosen as best iPhone and iPad apps of the year.

The lists of top free apps for both the iPhone and iPad were crowded with social media offerings. Both lists included YouTube, Messenger and Facebook, though in different positions. The top free game app for both iPhone and iPad was, unsurprisingly, Fortnite, a blockbuster battle game.

The editors at Apple, which unveiled the list on Monday night, also chose Drake as the artist of the year and Cardi B's I Like It as song of the year.

Apple also chose best apps and games for its Mac computers, Apple TV and Apple Watch. Alto's Odyssey was named Best Apple TV Game of 2018, Pixelmator Pro for Best Mac App and The Gardens Between as Best Mac Game.

An abbreviated list of the winners can be found below. The full list, which includes podcasts, videos and books, is available here.