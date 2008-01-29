Don't miss Tuesday's show! - Jonathan Coulton in the studio

Be sure to check out Tuesday's show as we'll have a very special guest in the studio with us. From the videogame Portal, singer-songwriter Jonathan Coulton joins the 404 to talk companion cubes and what it's like to a part of one of the biggest internet phenomenons ever.
Head over to his blog or watch Portal's now infamous game-ending featuring Jon's song, "Still Alive". See him performing it acoustically here.
