Don't let this robot give you a manicure



While everyone panics about robots taking all our jobs, YouTuber Simone Giertz proves with her latest lousy creation that there's no threat of Skynet taking over nail salons anytime soon.

Giertz is known for putting together hilariously crappy robots to make sandwiches and wake her up.

In her video posted Tuesday, Giertz decides to build a robot that gives really bad manicures.

"I had a robot do my nail polish because I'm disappointed that it's 2017 and I still have to do that stuff myself," Giertz writes on her YouTube video page. "C'mon technology catch up."

Not surprisingly, the homemade, remote-controlled robot gets most of the nail polish everywhere except Giertz's fingernails.

The robot's aim is so bad that Giertz has to wear safety glasses just to prevent fingernail polish from being flung into her eyes.

The robot isn't much better at applying plastic press-on nails either. But that's okay. Giertz laughs throughout the video, reminding us all that we still have some time left to chuckle at robots before their big uprising.

