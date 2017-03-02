Don't expect to play Oculus Rift on your Mac anytime soon

James Martin/CNET

Are you a Mac user hoping to experience virtual reality? The wait may be longer than you expected.

Oculus co-founder Nate Mitchell revealed in an interview with TechCrunch that the company has no plans to support Apple computers in the coming months. Mitchell, who uses a MacBook Pro as his daily computer, explained that Mac support is "something near and dear to my heart," but it takes a lot of resources to deliver a premium experience.

"We do want to do OS X [macOS] support for Rift, it's not something that's currently on the roadmap for -- I can even say -- the next six months," Mitchell explained to TechCrunch. "We will continue to revisit it, the real challenge for us is just how much we invest into that space because it does require a lot of our time and energy to get it right and to deliver a great experience."

While early Oculus development kits supported some Apple computers, the consumer release of the Rift headset removed it. Oculus isn't alone, though, HTC's Vive headset also lacks support for Apple computers.