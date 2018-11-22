CNET también está disponible en español.

Don't be a Black Friday tourist, you monster

Giant Bomb's Dan Ryckert and Alex Navarro join this week's special episode of Nope, Sorry to help Jeff debate the merits of Black Friday and decide the absolute worst Thanksgiving side dishes.

This week's topics include:

  • What's the one Black Friday sale you'd be willing to flush your humanity down the toilet for?
  • What's the best game to play with your family over the Thanksgiving break?
  • What's the absolute worst Thanksgiving side dish?

If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.

