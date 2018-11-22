This week's topics include:
- What's the one Black Friday sale you'd be willing to flush your humanity down the toilet for?
- What's the best game to play with your family over the Thanksgiving break?
- What's the absolute worst Thanksgiving side dish?
If you'd like to submit a topic for debate on next week's show, that's wonderful. You can submit one in the comments section on YouTube.
Discuss: Don't be a Black Friday tourist, you monster
