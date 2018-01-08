Sanho

Sanho, a company that's made something of a name for itself with its Hyper line of dongles that restore useful ports that USB-C can displace from laptops, has a new trick: wireless charging.

The newest HyperDrive adapter, launched at CES, combines 8 ports with the Qi wireless charging standard that will let you plop on an Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone X, the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Note 8, or other phones that works with Qi. As an added bonus, the charger has a flip-up stand that holds your phone upright so you can see what notification just arrived on its screen.

It'll be crowdfunded on Kickstarter -- an approach Sanho has used before -- and should ship in March. Early backers will pay $69, but the regular price will be $149, Sanho said.

The device paves over several rough patches that come with modern computing. USB-C is fast and versatile, but sleek laptops like new MacBook Pro models can't directly handle the millions of devices with older cables. And wireless charging is convenient only when you have enough wireless charging stations in your life.

The round-cornered device plugs a laptop USB-C port and offers eight ports: 4K HDMI, gigabit Ethernet, microSD and SD memory cards, three USB 3.1 and one USB-C Power Delivery. For wireless charging, it offers the 7.5-watt version that newer iPhones use as well as 5W, 10W and 15W options other devices use. An iPhone will fully charge in just under 3 hours. It's got three charging coils to handle a variety of phone charging orientations.

The device competes with other wireless chargers from companies like Belkin and Mophie, but Apple soon will join the fray later this year with its own AirPower wireless charger. That won't include all the other ports on the HyperDrive, though.