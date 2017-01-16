Donald Trump says he will keep personal Twitter account

Up Next Nintendo's Fils-Aime: The Switch won't oust the 3DS

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

Enlarge Image Photo by The Washington Post/Getty Images

There are those who accuse Donald Trump of being unpresidential.

This depth of this feeling is, to borrow one of his own words, unpresidented.

Yet Trump has shown that his morning Twitter missives can stir his supporters and shake the world. Every day, it's worth turning to @realDonaldTrump to see what is on the president-elect's mind.

On Friday, though, he becomes president. Does this mean that he must now take on the more formal @Potus account?

I am relieved to hear that this won't happen. In an interview with the UK's Sunday Times, Trump explained that between Twitter, Facebook and Instagram he has 46 million followers.

"I'd rather just let that build up and just keep it @realDonaldTrump," he said.

This is sound marketing. Why give up a famous brand and adopt something that, frankly, just isn't you?

"It's working," he told the Times, "and the tweeting, I thought I'd do less of it, but I'm covered so dishonestly by the press, so dishonestly, that I can put out Twitter -- and it's not 140, it's now 280 -- I can go bing bing bing . . . and they put it on and as soon as I tweet it out. This morning on television, Fox -- 'Donald Trump, we have breaking news.'"

Bing, Bing, Bing. That's all it takes to show the world your shake and bake.

Some have criticized the press for focusing so much on Trump's tweets. They say it's a distraction from what he and his government are actually doing.

His tweets are, though, a cultural artifact. They seem to instantly and fully express a powerful man's inner thoughts. Usually, we have to wait for a hagiographic biography to learn such things.

Who cannot be heartened, therefore, that Trump will keep on Trumping and thumping and bing, bing, binging?

This is truly a declaration of independence.