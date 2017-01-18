Most Americans wish Trump would stop tweeting so much

Up Next Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

Never tweet, Donald Trump.

It's a message Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders had for the president-elect in July. A majority of Americans are now echoing the sentiment, according to a Wall Street Journal/NBC poll. It shows 69 percent of respondents think Trump's Twitter account is a terrible idea, with off-the-cuff tweets that could have "unintended major implications."

Trump has taken a "tweet-first, ask questions later" approach to the social network, firing off, for instance, a 5 a.m. tweetstorm to "check out sex tape" during his campaign and subtweeting the most populated country in the world in typo-laced tirades.

Despite being mocked for his social media gaffes, the @realDonaldTrump account remains the real estate developer's weapon of choice. While Twitter and the transition team expected Trump to switch over to the @POTUS account after his inauguration, the president-elect said he would stay on his personal account with more than 20 million followers.

It's where he gets to criticize media coverage of him, like he did on Wednesday morning, and Tuesday morning, or any Sunday morning after a "Saturday Night Live" sketch about him.

Up to 26 percent of the WSJ/NBC poll respondents are fine with Trump's Twitter presence, happy to have a direct line of communication with the president-elect.

"I'm not saying I love it, but it does get the word out," Trump said in a "60 Minutes" interview in November. "When you give me a bad story or when you give me an inaccurate story...I have a method of fighting back."

Many other US citizens, both Democrats and Republicans, aren't so fond of Trump's social media posts. A whopping 89 percent of Democrats believe Trump shouldn't be tweeting, agreeing with 47 percent of Republicans. Among millennials, 76 percent of responders wish Trump would stop tweeting.

Trump's lack of diplomacy on Twitter has already frustrated, among others, the Chinese government. China's state media has called Trump out for using Twitter as "an instrument of foreign policy."

Companies are also keeping a close eye, because when Trump tweets, Wall Street follows. It happens so frequently that someone made an app to alert shareholders when the president-elect tweets about companies they're invested in.

The survey was conducted Jan. 12 to Jan. 15 among 1,000 adults, with a 3.1 percent margin of error.

In case any president-elects are reading, here's a quick guide from Twitter on how to delete your account.

