Enlarge Image Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter last night to praise his daughter, Ivanka. Unfortunately, he mentioned the wrong Ivanka, who in turn gave the incoming leader of the free world a lesson on climate change.

Trump's tweet appeared to be a retweet from user @drgoodspine, a user with no profile picture or history of tweets:

Trump's daughter's Twitter handle is @IvankaTrump. @Ivanka, however, belongs to Ivanka Majic, a digital consultant from Brighton, England. Her response: