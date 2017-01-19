Here comes the Trump Train! Will the tech industry get on board? (The 3:59, Ep. 165)

Governments suck at social media, but you deserve some blame

In less than 24 hours, Donald Trump will become the 45th president of the United States.

The billionaire has voiced his concerns on immigration, terrorism and the economy, but we're taking a look at what Trump has said about technology. This includes his adversarial stance with mega-mergers and net neutrality, as well as his thoughts on cybersecurity.

We also separate the man from the Twitter account, examining what the @realDonaldTrump era has to offer. Say hello to your first social media president.

