Trump's itchy Twitter finger aims at 'so-called' federal judge

US President Donald Trump's Twitter account exists for him to express displeasure at anyone who crosses him.

On Friday, a federal judge in Seattle temporarily blocked Trump's executive order that, among other things, prevented immigration to the States from seven Muslim-majority countries.

This is the order that many tech companies have opposed on both business and moral grounds.

The president, however, isn't fond of contradiction. So he turned to Twitter on Saturday morning to offer his views.

First, he said: "When a country is no longer able to say who can, and who cannot , come in & out, especially for reasons of safety &.security - big trouble!"

Big trouble is the sort no one wants. The president, however, is bigly troubled that Judge James Robart should have disagreed with his sense of security.

"The opinion of this so-called judge, which essentially takes law-enforcement away from our country, is ridiculous and will be overturned!" Trump tweeted.

This latest outburst from Trump might remind some readers of an earlier instance in which the president took aim at a judge who didn't toe the line.

When Judge Gonzalo Curiel was presiding over a case involving Trump and former students of the now president's so-called university, Trump suggested Curiel "had an absolute conflict" because he is "of Mexican heritage." Trump had been promising to build a wall between the US and Mexico.

In this latest instance, though, openly questioning a judge's credibility might send shivers down many spines. On Twitter, wits took to wondering if Trump might suddenly be labeled our "so-called president."

Judge Robart's office didn't respond to a request for comment.

Those deeply embedded in the tech world might remember that Robart, appointed in 2003 by George W. Bush, presided over a 2013 patent case between Microsoft and Motorola. He sided largely with Microsoft. I can find no record of Motorola referring to him as a "so-called judge" or accusing him of bias because he's based in Seattle.

The president offered a couple more tweets on Saturday morning. One returned to a favorite target of his: The New York Times.

"After being forced to apologize for its bad and inaccurate coverage of me after winning the election, the FAKE NEWS @nytimes is still lost!" he tweeted. Oddly, this coincided with the Times announcing record growth in online subscribers.

The president did, however, end his Saturday morning Twittering on a positive note.

"MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!" he tweeted.

I can hear many mutter, "Yes, please, let's."

