Donald Trump retweets far-right group's graphic videos

The US President shared three anti-Muslim tweets from fringe group Britain First.

President Trump Honors Native American Code Talkers At White House

US President Donald Trump in the White House.

 Getty Images

Donald Trump's Twitter account has shared three graphic, inflammatory videos posted by a British far-right group with a history of religious harassment.

The US president's personal Twitter account, which has 43 million followers, retweeted three posts by Jayda Fransen, leader of the Britain First group. Fransen regularly shares unsourced anti-Muslim videos. Trump's account retweeted three recent videos without any comment or context, including one horrifying video that appears to show someone being pushed off a roof.

screen-shot-2017-11-29-at-12-33-04

Donald Trump retweeted a video claiming to show Muslim migrant attacking a boy on crutches.

 Twitter

Fringe political Britain First spun out of the right-wing British National Party in 2011. In 2016, Jayda Fransen was found guilty of religiously aggravated harassment after targeting a Muslim woman in front of her four children. 

