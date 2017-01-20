Flag-waving photo on Trump's @POTUS from Obama's inauguration?

Up Next Here's what happens when Obama hands @POTUS to Trump

Thanks, Obama.

Move on out now. The cavalry's here to take back America and make it great again.

But could you leave behind any good stuff, just in case we're going to need it? You know, frozen pizza and maybe some crowd pictures.

Friday might have been the day that Donald Trump was inaugurated president. Far more importantly, it was also the day when he took over the @POTUS Twitter account.

The account enjoys a profile picture of a stern, presidential Trump. Briefly after the inauguration, it also enjoyed a background image of American flags being waved in celebration. However, as New York magazine's Kyle Buchanan noticed, these flags seem to have been waved in celebration of the old president in 2009.

It's understandable, of course, that this Twitter account handover from the Obama administration to Trump was prepared in a hurry. There are so many things to think about for the transition team, such as whether to boot the press out of the White House.

However, one might have imagined that an image of flag-wavers from an actual Trump rally would have been more fitting, until there were appropriate photos from Trump's own inauguration.

The Trump transition team didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. However, they appear to have gotten the message. The background image on the @POTUS account was quickly updated to a general close-up of the American flag.

That, however, didn't seem to work either. Now, it enjoys an image of a very pensive Trump staring out of the window. The image is slightly blurry.

Twitterers, though, weren't slow to chuckle or to post images that appear to contrast the crowds at these inauguration celebrations with those at Obama's. It's unclear, however, just how accurate those comparisons are.

You might choose to make sure that any comparison photos were taken at the same times of day. You might also choose to look at the Washington Metro's ridership figures, which do appear to show some drop from both the 2009 and 2013 inauguration numbers.

Of course, apparently popularity ultimately means little. It's what presidents do that matters. Trump has chosen to do quite a bit of doing, and will continue to do so, on his personal @realDonaldTrump account.

As for Trump's @POTUS account, it has yet to tweet to its more than 4 million followers. I imagine it will shortly offer some brand new flag-waving images of its own.

Updated 10.51 am: Adds news of latest background image change.

