Donald Trump Jr. uses Twitter to share Russian lawyer emails

Donald Trump Jr. is opting for transparency through Twitter.

The son of US President Donald Trump released a statement and an e-mail chain via Twitter relating to a meeting with a Kremlin-connected lawyer who potentially had damaging information on then-presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Trump Jr. said the contents of the meeting was "nonsense."

This comes after The New York Times reported that Trump Jr. had met with a Russian government-linked associate for opposition research during the presidential race.

Going on Twitter marks an unusual level of disclosure considering the White House is under investigation for possible collusion with Russia over the elections. Trump Jr. took to the same medium that helped his father spread his word and get elected as president.

