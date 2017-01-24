Twitter says more than 6.8 million watched Trump inauguration stream

Getty Images

More than 6.8 million people turned to Twitter to watch President Donald Trump's inauguration, the social network said Tuesday.

Twitter said its six-hour stream of PBS Newshour's of Trump being sworn in as the 45th President of the United States reached a record 6,824,000 million unique viewers, peaking at 377,000 viewers at 12:15 p.m. Eastern time.

Twitter added the Jan. 20 event was the platform's most-viewed live stream, just surpassing the 6.8 million who watched the social network's election night stream.

The inauguration was a top trend globally as Twitter said more than 12 million tweets were sent, peaking at around 58,ooo tweets per minute around 12:02 p.m. Eastern time -- right around the time Trump was delivering his radical inauguration speech.

Twitter

However, not everything was so smooth for Twitter regarding Trump's inauguration. More than half a million Twitter users noticed last Friday they were unwittingly following Trump via his @POTUS account when it switch from outgoing President Barack Obama to Trump.

Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized on Saturday. He said in series of tweets the mishap that also affected other Trump administration accounts, including @VP, @WhiteHouse and @PressSec, was a technical glitch.