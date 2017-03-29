Donald Trump has a new iPhone, says social media director

Technically Incorrect offers a slightly twisted take on the tech that's taken over our lives.

We're used to flipping and flopping from politicians.

President Donald Trump, however, was once steadfast in his opposition to Apple. He called for the company to be boycotted after Cupertino refused to hack an iPhone issued to one of the San Bernardino terrorists.

Perhaps Apple CEO Tim Cook's relatively calm, marginally horrified presence at the tech luminaries' summit with Trump last year has caused a change of heart.

On Tuesday evening, the president's social media director and senior adviser, Dan Scavino Jr., tweeted: ".@POTUS @realDonaldTrump has been using his new iPhone for the past couple of weeks here on Twitter. Yes, it is #POTUS 45 reading & tweeting!"

This is deeply exciting. Indeed, there had been concerns that the president had been using an unsecured Android phone to make important calls of state.

As I scan his recent tweets, I see that "Twitter for iPhone" has occasionally been the method of delivery. The White House didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

A note of caution, though. It was once theorized that tweets sent by the president himself were from an Android device, while tweets sent by his staff in his name were from an iPhone.

His infamous tweet of last Saturday, in which he encouraged people to watch Judge Jeanine's show on Fox News (and then she called for Speaker Paul Ryan's resignation) was sent from the Twitter for Android app.

Still, if it's true that there's a new iPhone, the mischievous will feel it has to be one of the new red iPhone 7s.

No, not because that's the color of Trump's ties and that of the Republican Party, but because it's Vladimir Putin's favorite color.