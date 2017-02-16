Trump quote sparks rise of the 'fine tuned' machines on Twitter

Twitter knows a new meme when it sees one, and President Donald Trump's Thursday press conference produced a fine-tuned one.
"There's zero chaos," Trump said of his administration. "This is a fine-tuned machine."
Start your fine-tuned engine if you see what's coming.
The jokes flew as if they were shot out of a fine-tuned machine gun. From out-of-control sideline carts to the infamous Blue Screen of Death, every machine that's ever had a bad day seemed to make an appearance.
If there was a favorite fine-tuned machine, it was probably a train going off the rails.
Whatever is going on in Washington, at least America's online joke-makers are as fine-tuned as any in the world.
It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.
Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.
US Tech Policy
President Trump's decisions will have a long-term impact on Silicon Valley -- and on how all of us use tech.
-
Feb 16Trump quote sparks rise of the 'fine tuned' machines on Twitter
-
Feb 16Zuckerberg lays out a new mission for Facebook
-
Feb 15GOP demands inquiry into EPA use of encrypted messaging apps
-
Feb 15There's a dating site called TrumpSingles. It's not fake.