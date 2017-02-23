Twitter, PBS teaming up to stream Trump's address to Congress

Pool, Getty Images

Twitter will be live streaming President Donald Trump's upcoming address to a joint session of Congress.

The social network said Thursday it's again partnering with PBS NewsHour to broadcast the Feb. 28 speech in Washington, DC. The coverage will be anchored by Judy Woodruff and feature several correspondents and analysts commenting on Trump's first major speech to Republicans and Democrats in the same room.

Trump's address and the Democratic party response can be seen at jointsession.twitter.com, @NewsHour and at pbs.org/newshour. The address can also be seen at NewsHour's YouTube channel as well.

Last month, House Speaker Paul Ryan invited Trump to formally address Congress in a speech. Typically, newly inaugurated US presidents give this type of speech, instead of a more formal State of the Union address. This allows presidents to have a full year, instead of just a few weeks, to fully assess the state of the nation.

Twitter's stream will come more than a month after the social network and PBS teamed up to air Trump's inauguration, which Twitter said attracted a record 6.82 million people, barely surpassing the 6.8 million who watched the Twitter's election-night stream.

Trump's inauguration was a top trend globally with more than 12 million related tweets sent, peaking at 58,000 tweets per minute just as the president began his inauguration speech.

Also that day, more than half a million Twitter users noticed they began involuntarily following Trump through his @POTUS account when it switched over from outgoing President Barack Obama. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey apologized the next day, blaming technical issues.