Donald Glover fans hijack a Donald Trump Reddit group

There's more than one famous Donald out there.

Fans of actor/musician Donald Glover, known for his upcoming turn as Lando Calrissian in Solo: A Star Wars Story and as his music alter ego Childish Gambino, have taken over a Reddit group that once focused on President Donald Trump.

Screenshot by Amanda Kooser/CNET

The r/thedonald subreddit group isn't much to look at. There's a big blue header with a photo of President Trump off to the side. There's a single moderator and around 17,000 subscribers. But if you look at the top topics today, it's all about Glover.

One conversation features the subject line "Why is Trump in the header image when this is clearly a Donglover subreddit?"

Editorial director Cooper Fleishman pointed out the hijinks on Twitter Tuesday.

Donald Glover fans have taken over Trump fanpage /r/thedonald and now they're waging war on /r/The_Donald https://t.co/6MET1L65K2 pic.twitter.com/yBqR7MR5mp — Cooper Fleishman (@_Cooper) May 22, 2018

As Fleishman notes, r/thedonald is a far cry from the overwhelmingly rah-rah Trump fan group found at r/The_Donald, Reddit's most popular gathering place for Trump aficionados.

The r/thedonald history shows a mixed bag of commentary with anti-Trump messages standing next to pro-Trump video and news links.

The community details reads, "The place where we discuss in an unbiased manner Donald Trump's great contributions to modern society." But the Glover fan takeover isn't interested in that topic. It's all about Glover's dance moves and personal history and Lando in Lego form.

We'll leave you with this contemplative and possibly very deep message about doughnuts from the TV show Community.