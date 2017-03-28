Motorola Moto X leaked photos show dual cameras

Juan Garzón/CNET

With the release of the Moto G5 Plus, Motorola's 2017 seems to be off to a great start. Now pictures have surfaced of an alleged new Moto X, and if they're the real deal, they suggest the company still has a few more cool things up its sleeve.

The pictures, which showed up Tuesday, show the front and the back of an alleged Moto X. Most notable is the dual-camera setup on the rear. While more and more phones are released with dual cameras, manufacturers treat them differently. Apple uses them for zooming and a cool portrait mode, while Huawei uses two Leica-branded cameras (one that's black and white) for fast, accurate focusing. So if the next Moto X does indeed have dual cameras, it'll be interesting to see how Motorola uses them.

A photo shows iPhone-like antenna lines on the back of the alleged Moto X. Images of the front show a fingerprint sensor similar to the one on the Moto G5 Plus -- and hopefully it uses some of those cool navigation tricks, too.

Another picture of the display shows the alleged specs: a Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 processor, 3GB of RAM, and 32GB of storage.

Motorola didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but if any of these photos are accurate, the Moto X could be another promising phone.