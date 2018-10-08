Tonight saw Jodie Whittaker's debut performance as the first female Doctor Who. The verdict is in: She nailed it.
You can read CNET's full review here and find out everything you need to know about the show here.
Some comments centred around how cool it was to simply watch a woman fixing things on television.
But most just enjoyed the performance in general.
Plenty talked about Jodie Whittaker, and by extension the Doctor's brand-new Yorkshire accent. Yes! More weird accents on TV please.
Much of the "controversy" around casting the first female Doctor Who dissipated as fans just enjoyed the show, which is exactly as it should be.
Head here for more CNET coverage on the new season of Doctor Who.
Discuss: Doctor Who: Twitter goes nuts for Jodie Whittaker as the first female Doctor
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.