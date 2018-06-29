Doctor Strange will get a sequel, Marvel Studios says

Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could get more Strange.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told CinemaBlend Thursday that there will be another Doctor Strange movie at some point in the future.

"Whenever we do another Strange one, which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange," he said.

The character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, figured prominently in Avengers: Infinity War. The first Doctor Strange came out in 2016.