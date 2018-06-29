CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Doctor Strange will get a sequel, Marvel Studios says

Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirms there's more Strange to come.

marvelinfinitywar-doctorstrange

There's another Doctor Strange movie on the horizon. 

 Marvel Studios

The Marvel Cinematic Universe could get more Strange.

Kevin Feige, president of Marvel Studios, told CinemaBlend Thursday that there will be another Doctor Strange movie at some point in the future. 

"Whenever we do another Strange one, which we will do, it will be a number of years from the first Strange," he said. 

The character, played by Benedict Cumberbatch, figured prominently in Avengers: Infinity War. The first Doctor Strange came out in 2016.

Next Article: How What3words pinpoints every spot on Earth for better navigation