'Doctor Strange' deleted scenes peer deeper into villain

"Doctor Strange" is more than a movie about a horrific car accident that shatters the life of world-famous neurosurgeon Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and pushes him onto an unexpectedly fantastical path.

The movie, released last year, also follows the story of Kaecilius (Mads Mikkelsen) and his followers, who are determined to use dark arts to destroy our reality.

Last week, Marvel posted bonus material, including two deleted scenes, for the upcoming DVD/Blu-ray release of "Doctor Strange." The scenes show darker moments that were cut from the movie and allow fans to peer more closely at the psyche of Kaecilius.

The first video features the villain and his group of loyalists attempting to make contact with the Dread Dormammu and using magic with deadly results.

The second video shows a scene in which Kaecilius discusses the afterlife with a priest.

"Doctor Strange" is available on Digital HD and Disney Movies Anywhere starting Tuesday and on Blu-ray on February 28.

