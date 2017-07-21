Doctor Doom movie coming from 'Legion' showrunner Noah Hawley

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Marvel fans may soon feel doomed in a good way, with news of an upcoming film headed up by "Legion" creator Noah Hawley.

Surprising fans at Thursday's San Diego Comic-Con International panel for "Legion," Hawley told fans he was developing a new superhero film for Fox.

"I'll just say two words," Hawley told the audience. "The first one is Doctor and the next one is Doom."

Doctor Doom is best known as the main villain in the Fantastic Four film series, which Fox owns the rights to.

In both the Marvel comic books and Fantastic Four films, Doctor Doom is portrayed as a mad genius sorcerer who wears a mask to disguise his disfigured face.

While there's no information about the possible casting, it will be interesting to see who will be playing the juicy role of this major Marvel bad guy.

Actor Julian McMahon played Doctor Doom in the movies "Fantastic Four" (2005) and "Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer," (2007), and Toby Kebbell played the character in the "Fantastic Four" reboot (2015).

No date has been announced for the upcoming Doctor Doom movie, but fans can still catch "Legion" when it returns to FX for its second season in 2018.

