Massive robot dance sets a Guinness world record

Cowboys, disco divas and "Thriller" zombies aren't the only ones who can line dance in unison. Earlier this month, robots showed off their dance skills, which may have included twerking, and broke a Guinness World Record at the same time.

A total of 1,069 robots -- Wltoys F8 Dobi Intelligent Humanoid Voice Control Multifunction RC Robots, to be exact -- were all programmed by WL Intelligent Technology Co. Ltd to perform an elaborate dance routine, in Guangzhou, Guangdong, China, on Aug. 17.

A few of the Dobi robots fell during the performance and were deducted from the final record total.

The Dobi robots have 17 movable joints and can be programmed to not only dance but also sing, box, play football and show off some impressive martial arts moves.

The dancing robots broke the previous world record of 1,007 robots, programmed by Ever Win Company & Ltd. in 2017.

Anyone who wants to break this record may want to keep in mind that just one Dobi robot retails for $330 (about £256 or AU$417).

Good luck!

