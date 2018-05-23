Do you return a lot on Amazon? It could get you banned (The 3:59, Ep. 407)

On this podcast, we talk about:
- Amazon banning people for too many returns.
- Amazon's facial recognition software sold to police.
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg's testimony to the European Parliament.
The 3:59 gives you bite-size news and analysis about the top stories of the day, brought to you by the CNET News team in New York and producer Bryan VanGelder.
Check out the extended shows on YouTube. Also, don't forget to rate and review the podcast on iTunes.
Subscribe: iTunes | RSS | Google Play | FeedBurner | SoundCloud |TuneIn | Stitcher
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.