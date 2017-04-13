DJI Phantom 4 Advanced is the Phantom 4 with a better camera

DJI

The DJI Phantom 4 is officially dead dead -- or it will be as of April 30. Enter the new Phantom 4 Advanced.

Joining the Pro model released last November, the Advanced is essentially the year-old Phantom 4 with the nicer camera found on the Pro. That camera features a much larger 1-inch image sensor that can snap 20-megapixel photos and capture 4K-resolution video at 60fps. It has a mechanical shutter and adjustable aperture from f2.8-f11 for greater control while you're shooting. (It's also better in low light.)

Most of the Phantom 4 Pro's capabilities trickle down to the Advanced, but the latter doesn't have rear vision sensors or two infrared sensors, so you'll have to worry a bit more about obstacles and flying backward. It's a little less capable when you program it to fly on its own. Also, its controller doesn't support the 5.8GHz frequency band.

As compared to the old Phantom 4, along with the camera upgrade and more intelligent flight modes, you get the option to buy DJI's controller with an integrated high-brightness display, a slightly faster maximum speed in P-mode of 14 meters per second (46 feet per second), increased transmission range to 7 km (4.4 miles) and obstacle-sensing range to 30 meters (98 feet). Flight time is up to 30 minutes.

The DJI Phantom 4 Advanced is available now for $1,349. Add another $300 if you want it bundled with the 5.5-inch 1080p screen integrated into the controller.