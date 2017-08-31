DJI adds some variety to its Mavic Pro, Phantom 4 Pro drones

DJI

DJI makes a lot of fine adjustments to its camera drones. Much of the time these are done through firmware updates that unlock new features or enhance existing ones, but it also takes an existing drone and tweaks it. At IFA 2017, it announced it would do both.

DJI

The new Mavic Pro Platinum takes the current model and adds new electronic speed controllers (ESCs) and redesigned propellers that reduces noise by 60 percent and increases flight times up to 30 minutes. That's only a few extra minutes over the original, but anyone who's ever tried to get a perfect aerial shot knows every minute counts. And yes, this version has a platinum-colored shell. It ships in September, but is available for preorder for $1,099, £1,119 and AU$1,699.

DJI also updated the Phantom 4 Pro with a new matte-gray finish for the Phantom 4 Pro Obsidian. The gimbal was also updated in magnesium with an electroplated and anti-fingerprint coating, which DJI says "requires a higher-standard manufacturing technique." It, too, arrives in September for $1,499, £1,589 and AU$2,399.

And if you already bought the company's smallest drone, the DJI Spark, a firmware update was announced that will bring a new panoramic photo mode. Called Sphere, the mode sets the drone to automatically create pictures with a fish-eye lens effect. The update to the DJI Go 4 app and firmware is coming soon, but no specific date was announced.