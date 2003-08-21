Disputed SCO code gets a showing



SCO's lawsuit against IBM hits next stage

newsmaker Attorney Mark Heise is leading the company's battle against IBM--a legal case he says may redefine the direction of the software industry.

August 21, 2003



As pictures of contested Linux code make their way online, open-source enthusiasts are bashing SCO Group for its claims that the code shows it has legal rights over the OS.

August 20, 2003



CEO Darl McBride tells CNET News.com that SCO opened its forum with a Linux lawsuit focus to quell fears about the company's future. Also on the agenda: Web services products.

August 19, 2003



In a quiet Las Vegas conference room, the company offers customers, partners and the merely curious the chance to view controversial Linux code for themselves.

August 19, 2003



Technology launches take second place at SCO's confab to a defense of the legal battles against Linux, as the company displays the lines of code it says were copied from its Unix.

August 18, 2003



perspective Columbia Law School's Eben Moglen writes that SCO's strategy of challenging the legality of the GNU General Public License suggests a basic misreading of the Copyright Act.

August 19, 2003

The Unix company whose litigious streak has rocked the Linux world reports a profit and says it has enough money to continue waging its intellectual property fight.

August 14, 2003



roundup IT managers and developers gathered at LinuxWorld in San Francisco to learn more about the open-source operating system that's gaining momentum but also faces legal threats from SCO Group.

August 8, 2003