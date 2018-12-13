Disney's streaming service can't save Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage

Sarah Shatz/Netflix

Yet another blow, Daredevil, Iron Fist and Luke Cage fans.

After Netflix cancelled all three Marvel Television shows this year, there was still hope they would appear on Disney's new streaming service arriving in 2019.

However, Netflix's deal with Marvel reportedly includes a clause that prevents those characters from appearing in non-Netflix series or films for at least two years after cancellation, Variety reported Wednesday.

So if those characters were to show up on Disney+, it would be in 2020 at the earliest.

As for seeing them team up for another season of The Defenders, key member Jessica Jones would have to sit it out. The third season of Jessica Jones jumps onto Netflix in 2019, with no word on whether it too will visit the chopping block.

In other words, Netflix may have put those characters to bed. Still, Netflix hinted in its Daredevil cancellation announcement that the Devil of Hell's Kitchen "will live on in future projects for Marvel."

Is that cause for the tiniest glimmer of hope?

Marvel declined to comment, and Netflix did not immediately respond to a request for comment.