Disney's Aladdin remake gets first Cave of Wonders-full trailer

Disney

Our first look at Disney's live-action Aladdin remake is here.

The trailer gives us our first brief glimpse of the sands of Agrabah, our titular hero (played by Mena Massoud), the ever-so-famous lamp, the Cave of Wonders and everyone's favourite macaw, Iago.

You can watch the trailer below.

Aladdin is, for the uninitiated, one of Disney's classic animated films about a street rat who finds a magical lamp containing a powerful genie. The original 1992 version starred Robin Williams as the magical trickster, but this time around it's Will Smith they're looking to for the laughs. The remake was directed by Guy Ritchie.

Many will be pleased to hear that the Alan Menken is back for the score and I can't lie, when the brass hits for Friend Like Me in the trailer above, my inner 7-year old started screaming, trying to calm the adult cynic in me.

Disney have a whole slate of live-action remakes lined up in the coming years with the Beyonce-featuring The Lion King, Tim Burton-helmed Dumbo and Liu Yifei-led Mulan all receiving the nostalgia-laced makeovers.

Disney's Aladdin is in cinemas May 24, 2019.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

Movie Magic: The secrets behind the scenes of your favorite films and filmmakers.