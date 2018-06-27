Disney's $71.3 billion takeover of Fox gets Justice Department's OK

Twentieth Century Fox

Walt Disney has cleared another hurdle in its bid to buy 21st Century Fox's entertainment assets.

The US Justice Department said Wednesday that it had approved the deal on the condition that Disney divest 22 regional sports networks. Disney has agreed.

The entertainment giant is closer to securing the Fox assets after Comcast made an unsolicited $65 billion all-cash bid for them. A week ago, Disney returned with an amended agreement with Fox for $71.3 billion, split evenly between cash and stock.

Fox is home to marquee franchises like X-Men, Deadpool, Kingsmen and Planet of the Apes; animated films like Ice Age; and TV assets like The Simpsons and the edgy network FX. Disney's raising of the ante underscores the increasing value of content, following AT&T's $85 billion purchase of Time Warner.

Fox's wide range of television and film assets could feed into Disney's streaming services, including a planned rival to Netflix sometimes referred to as Disneyflix. Fox and Disney each own a 30 percent stake in Hulu.

Disney and Fox didn't immediately have a comment. Comcast declined to comment.

Culture: Your hub for everything from film and television to music, comics, toys and sports.

CNET en Español: Get all your tech news and reviews in Spanish.