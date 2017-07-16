Disney's Star Wars land named Galaxy's Edge, includes resort

1:22 Close Drag Autoplay: ON Autoplay: OFF

Ready to travel to the edge of the galaxy? Watch the video above for a sneak peek at Disney's Star Wars-themed attraction, now named Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The video shows the massive scale model revealed at Disney's D23 fan event, since the actual parks inside of California's Disneyland and Florida's Walt Disney World won't open until 2019. But guests are promised an immersive Star Wars experience, where they can take control of the Millennium Falcon and escape First Order Stormtroopers. And better polish those Han Solo-style flying skills -- the Disney blog reports that your piloting performance matters.

"Perform with skill and you may earn extra galactic credits, while bringing the ship back banged up could put you on the list of a bounty hunter," the site reports. "End up on Harkos's list and you may face a problem if you show up at the local cantina!"

Even the shopkeepers will be in character, and expect to see plenty of familiar faces walking strolling the streets.

And if you want to keep your Star Wars story going, Disney has also revealed plans for a themed resort in Florida that will immediately make you a character upon check-in -- starting with what you wear.

"From the second you arrive, you will become a part of a Star Wars story," Bob Chapek, chairman of Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, said in the announcement. "You'll immediately become a citizen of the galaxy and experience all that entails, including dressing up in the proper attire."

Like Galaxy's Edge, this resort is also going to have an immersive story for guests to live through, basically making this park and hotel combo a Star Wars-themed vacation a la "Westworld."

