Disney to leave Netflix to start its own streaming service

"Captain America: Civil War," "Moana" and other Disney films currently streaming on Netflix won't be there after 2018, according to the Walt Disney Company.

Disney announced Tuesday that they will launch their own subscription service in 2019 that will become the new home to films from Walt Disney Studios, Pixar, Marvel, Lucasfilm and others under its umbrella. Those 2019 films will include "Toy Story 4," the next sequel to "Frozen" and the live-action remake of "The Lion King."

Disney CEO Bob Iger told CNBC that while Disney has a "good relationship" with Netflix, his company is going to exercise an option in their agreement to leave the service. The films will stay on the service until the end of 2018, while Marvel shows, such as "Daredevil" and "The Defenders," will stay on Netflix, reports CNBC.

The move is a big shift for Disney, who first announced this agreement with Netflix in 2012 to make that service the exclusive home for its films starting in 2016. Those movies just began to pop up on Netflix in September 2016.

Netflix did not immediately return CNET's comment about the announcement.

The news came as part of Disney's announcement that they are acquiring majority ownership of BAMTech, LLC, a streaming video and internet services company previously from Major League Baseball's internet company MLBAM.

"This acquisition and the launch of our direct-to-consumer services mark an entirely new growth strategy for the Company," Iger said in the announcement.

Coming much sooner than the movie service will be an ESPN-branded video streaming service launching in early 2018, also announced by Disney Tuesday.

That service is said to feature 10,000 games and events per year, including those from Major League Baseball, Major League Soccer and college sports. The service will also allow for the purchase of individual sport packages from MLB.TV, NHL.TV and MLS Live.

Update 2:30 p.m. PT: Adds additional information on Disney's acquisition of BAMTech, LLC, more details on Marvel content staying or leaving Netflix and the ESPN-branded video streaming service.