When it comes to interactive Star Wars experiences, Disney Resorts knows how to transport fans to a galaxy far, far away without ever having to leave this planet.

While we all have to patiently wait until 2019 to see the highly-anticipated theme park attraction -- Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge -- when it opens at Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World Resort, that doesn't mean we can't get a few more clues about the park itself.

On Sunday, Disney gave fans attending Galactic Nights another sneak peek at the park, as well as the name of the village inside Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

The village is called Black Spire Outpost, confirmed the Disney Parks Blog.

The name honors the largest settlement in Star Wars lore. On the planet Batuu, the Black Spire Outpost is an infamous stop for traders, adventurers and smugglers traveling around the Outer Rim and Wild Space.

Because this outpost is off the beaten track, it has become a haven for the galaxy's most notorious characters. It's kind of like Mos Eisley Cantina, which Obi-Wan Kenobi called "a wretched hive of scum and villainy."

The Outpost is also known for its petrified remains of its once towering ancient trees.

"To the first settlers, these petrified spires became more than just landmarks; they became the heart of the outpost itself," according to the Disney Parks Blog.