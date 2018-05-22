Acrobats beware. Disney's limber new armless robots may out-flip you one day.
The Disney Research Hub published its work Tuesday on Stickman, an acrobatic robot that can swing through the air, do flips and then untuck its body for a safe landing.
The robots use a processor, gyroscopes and a lot of data to predict how to safely pull off their high-flying stunts, which include a single backflip, a double backflip and a graceful free-fall.
Here's Stickman as he flies through the air, seemingly with the greatest of ease -- until you think of all the research that went into it.
And if you want to dive into that research, the team behind Stickman have published their findings for you to read here.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.