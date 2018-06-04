The new trailer for Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 hit Monday, and Ralph and pal Vanellope Von Schweetz are branching out for parts unknown.

Big-fisted video game villain Ralph (voiced by John C. Reilly) and video game racer Vanellope (voiced by Sarah Silverman) leave their arcade world and head to the internet, where things are a lot bigger and bolder. In a scene reminiscent of The Emoji Movie (yikes...), they spot websites such as Amazon, Snapchat, YouTube and Google.

They seek help from a search engine, but his autofill is set a bit too aggressively, and he keeps trying to guess what Ralph's saying before he can even spit it out. (When Ralph stutters, "Um..." he jumps in with "Umbrella! Umbrage! Umami!")

But the most memorable scene comes when Vanellope, who was revealed in the original 2012 film to herself be a princess, meets up with Disney's famed cartoon princesses. Cinderella goes gangsta and threatens her with a smashed glass slipper, and then the royals demand to know her princess power. She doesn't have Rapunzel's magic hair or Elsa's magic hands, but it turns out she does have something in common with the ladies after all.

And in a final scene, Ralph tackles the dilemma of why his movie's not called Ralph Wrecks the Internet, which admittedly makes a bit more sense.

Ralph Breaks The Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 opens Nov. 21 in the US, Nov. 30 in the UK, and Dec. 30 in Australia.