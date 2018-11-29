Disney launching Star Wars YouTube channel for kids

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Parents can now introduce their younglings to a galaxy far, far away with G-rated content on a brand new Star Wars YouTube channel.

A new Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures animated series is set to debut on Nov. 30 on the Star Wars Kids YouTube channel, Disney and Lucasfilm announced Wednesday. Additional episodes featuring fan-favorite characters will debut later in December, and then on a weekly basis starting in 2019.

The series of animated shorts is designed to introduce Star Wars to a new generation of young fans. A trailer posted on Wednesday features Princess Leia, Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, Chewbacca, R2-D2, C-3PO, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Darth Vader and more.

"The first six shorts combine original dialogue, music, and sound effects with bold new animations, and fun and educational add-ons designed to help older fans, parents, and other mentors to welcome the kids in their lives to explore the galaxy far, far away," according to StarWars.com.

This could be great news for parents not only looking for a fun way to introduce their kids to the Star Wars universe, but also for parents searching for YouTube content that they can feel confident is kid-safe. YouTube has developed quite the reputation for questionable content.

And, of course, no Star Wars property exists without corresponding merchandise. Hasbro plans to launch Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures toys exclusively for sale at Walmart in December, and then nationwide in January 2019.

Fans of Star Wars animated shows should also give Star Wars: Resistance a try, which currently airs on the Disney Channel and Disney XD.

