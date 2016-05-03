Dishonored 2 release date confirmed

Bethesda has announced Dishonored 2 will launch on PlayStation 4, PC, and Xbox One on November 11. The world premiere of Dishonored 2's gameplay will take place during Bethesda's 2016 E3 Showcase being held in Los Angeles, California on June 12 beginning at 7 p.m. PST, and streamed live around the world on Twitch and YouTube.

"Reprise your role as a supernatural assassin in Dishonored 2," reads a press release. "Play your way in a world where mysticism and industry collide. Will you choose to play as Empress Emily Kaldwin or the royal protector, Corvo Attano?

"Will you make your way through the game unseen, make full use of its brutal combat system, or use a blend of both? How will you combine your character's unique set of powers, weapons and gadgets to eliminate your enemies? The story responds to your choices, leading to intriguing outcomes, as you play through each of the game's hand-crafted missions."

Dishonored 2 was officially announced at E3 2015, where developer Arkane Studios revealed the sequel will allow players to choose between the first game's protagonist, Corvo Attano, or his daughter, Emily Kaldwin.

Like her father, Emily has unique traversal abilities. While Corvo is able to blink, Emily can fire out a tendril and grapple around the environment. She also wields a crossbow and is capable of dispatching enemies up-close using a sword.

Dishonored 2 moves away from Dunwall, where the first game was set, and instead takes players to Karnaca, where Corvo was born. It is also the source of the "corrupted" Bone Charms that bestowed passive upgrade to players in Dishonored's The Knife of Dunwall DLC.

The reveal trailer for Dishonored 2, which you can watch above, also featured narration from The Outsider, who played a key part in the events of the first game. The supernatural figure gifted Corvo his powers, and returns in the second game. His purpose remains ambiguous, but he is likely linked to Emily's abilities.

Bethesda has announced it will host an event before E3 2016. Some fans will be able to attend to BE3 Plus, an after party where upcoming games will be showcased, demos will be playable, and a "top-secret band" will play. Those interested can register for a chance to attend here. Bethesda will not provide any travel arrangements.

The event will also be streamed online, with the preshow starting at 6:15 p.m. PDT. This will be followed by a showcase at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m., BE3 Plus starts, while the band will perform at 9 p.m.