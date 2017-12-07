The Slack for gamers is blowing up

Bluehole Studio

Have you heard of Discord? If you're an avid gamer, that would be a yes.

The messaging platform, often referred to as the Slack of gaming, said it is up to nearly 90 million registered users. That compares to 25 million users at the end of last year and 45 million in May. It also boasts 14 million daily active users and 1.5 million new users each week.

Discord has become a mainstay on games like PUBG (PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds) and Minecraft by offering a specific communications tool for gamers.