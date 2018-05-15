Discord celebrates its birthday with 130 million gamers

Enlarge Image Discord

Discord is now the biggest 3-year-old in the playpen. The service, which was born out of a need for lag-free chat in multiplayer games across devices, has ridden the popularity wave of games like Fortnite and PUBG into almost 300 percent user growth over the past year, and more than double in other respects.

It doesn't compete with anyone; rather developers can integrate Discord servers and communities into their game experiences, which is also one of the reasons for its popularity. In the past, incorporating these capabilities and scaling them required a lot of custom servers and code. This goes for streaming services like Twitch, as well.

Many game developers have also moved to Discord to interact directly with fans.

In its blog today, Discord celebrated with some impressive numbers.