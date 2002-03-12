DirecTV injunction denied

A Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied an injunction on DirecTV at a hearing Friday after placing a temporary restraining order on the digital broadcast satellite company last month. The proposed injunction would have given independent DirecTV dealers more time to sign amendments to their contracts with DirecTV.

Lawyers representing dealers in a class-action lawsuit against DirecTV alleged that the company's communication with dealers about the amendments, particularly changes to its dispute-resolution policy, could limit their participation in the suit. The lawsuit, filed in October, alleges DirecTV has unfairly withheld commissions and residual payments from independent dealers, and seeks more than $300 million in damages.