Digital City 109: Gawker hacked, prank presents, and the Blabber Meter

We're counting down the days until the end of 2010, with only two shows left. In this week's news, Gawker gets hacked, and some of us are among the victims. Play along at home as we search for our e-mail addresses in the leaked username database.
Later, we've got some more holiday gift ideas, and even a cool collection of prank packages to hide your goodies in.
Even better, we've got a just-in-time holiday giveaway: a deluxe Sony Singstar Party Pack for the PlayStation 3, complete with the game and two mics. Want to win it? Head on over to the Digital City Facebook fan page and enter by posting a comment.
Bonus: You can download the show's theme song as a free MP3 for a limited time!
Related links:
>> Gawker hacked! Find out if you're in danger here.
>> Is the Nintendo Wii suddenly big with seniors?
>> Prank a techie with these fake gadget gift boxes
>> Watch the Digital City live every Monday at 3 p.m. ET on CNET Live!
>> Subscribe to Digital City on iTunes
>> Join the Digital City Facebook fan page
>> Need more? Follow the show on Twitter. Also check out Dan on Twitter, and Scott!
Podcast
Subscribe now: iTunes (audio) | iTunes (video) | RSS (audio) | RSS (video)
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.